1 MRO to LVL - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Latvian Lati

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0016435413 Latvian Lati

1 LVL = 608.442 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

LVL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Latvian Lat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:05 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Latvian Lat

mro
MRO
lvl
LVL
1 MRO0.00164354 LVL
5 MRO0.00821771 LVL
10 MRO0.0164354 LVL
25 MRO0.0410885 LVL
50 MRO0.0821771 LVL
100 MRO0.164354 LVL
500 MRO0.821771 LVL
1,000 MRO1.64354 LVL
5,000 MRO8.21771 LVL
10,000 MRO16.4354 LVL

Convert Latvian Lat to Mauritanian Ouguiya

lvl
LVL
mro
MRO
1 LVL608.442 MRO
5 LVL3,042.21 MRO
10 LVL6,084.42 MRO
25 LVL15,211.1 MRO
50 LVL30,422.1 MRO
100 LVL60,844.2 MRO
500 LVL304,221 MRO
1,000 LVL608,442 MRO
5,000 LVL3,042,210 MRO
10,000 LVL6,084,420 MRO

MRO to LVL Chart

1 MRO = 0 LVL

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Latvian Lat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0238080.023808
Low
0.0232150.023064
Average
0.0235930.023462
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

lvl

LVL - Latvian Lat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.

