1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0016435413 Latvian Lati
1 LVL = 608.442 MRO
MRO
LVL
|1 MRO
|0.00164354 LVL
|5 MRO
|0.00821771 LVL
|10 MRO
|0.0164354 LVL
|25 MRO
|0.0410885 LVL
|50 MRO
|0.0821771 LVL
|100 MRO
|0.164354 LVL
|500 MRO
|0.821771 LVL
|1,000 MRO
|1.64354 LVL
|5,000 MRO
|8.21771 LVL
|10,000 MRO
|16.4354 LVL
1 MRO = 0 LVL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023808
|0.023808
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023215
|0.023064
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.023593
|0.023462
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.More Latvian Lat info
