1 MRO to LBP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Lebanese Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

229.98227 Lebanese Pounds

1 LBP = 0.00434816 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lebanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:05 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lebanese Pound

mro
MRO
lbp
LBP
1 MRO229.982 LBP
5 MRO1,149.91 LBP
10 MRO2,299.82 LBP
25 MRO5,749.56 LBP
50 MRO11,499.1 LBP
100 MRO22,998.2 LBP
500 MRO114,991 LBP
1,000 MRO229,982 LBP
5,000 MRO1,149,910 LBP
10,000 MRO2,299,820 LBP

Convert Lebanese Pound to Mauritanian Ouguiya

lbp
LBP
mro
MRO
1 LBP0.00434816 MRO
5 LBP0.0217408 MRO
10 LBP0.0434816 MRO
25 LBP0.108704 MRO
50 LBP0.217408 MRO
100 LBP0.434816 MRO
500 LBP2.17408 MRO
1,000 LBP4.34816 MRO
5,000 LBP21.7408 MRO
10,000 LBP43.4816 MRO

MRO to LBP Chart

1 MRO = 0 LBP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lebanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2,338.62,339.4
Low
2,265.72,228.9
Average
2,303.82,295.3
Volatility
1.04%1.10%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

lbp

LBP - Lebanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lebanese Pound exchange rate is the LBP to USD rate. The currency code for Lebanese Pounds is LBP. The currency symbol is £.

