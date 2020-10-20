1 MRO to LAK - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Lao Kips

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

55.914851 Lao Kips

1 LAK = 0.0178843 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lao Kip conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:58 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lao Kip

mro
MRO
lak
LAK
1 MRO55.9149 LAK
5 MRO279.574 LAK
10 MRO559.149 LAK
25 MRO1,397.87 LAK
50 MRO2,795.74 LAK
100 MRO5,591.49 LAK
500 MRO27,957.4 LAK
1,000 MRO55,914.9 LAK
5,000 MRO279,574 LAK
10,000 MRO559,149 LAK

Convert Lao Kip to Mauritanian Ouguiya

lak
LAK
mro
MRO
1 LAK0.0178843 MRO
5 LAK0.0894217 MRO
10 LAK0.178843 MRO
25 LAK0.447108 MRO
50 LAK0.894217 MRO
100 LAK1.78843 MRO
500 LAK8.94217 MRO
1,000 LAK17.8843 MRO
5,000 LAK89.4217 MRO
10,000 LAK178.843 MRO

MRO to LAK Chart

1 MRO = 0 LAK

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Lao Kip stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
562.51562.51
Low
543.33522.37
Average
553.95543.36
Volatility
0.64%0.73%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings