1 MRO to KYD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Caymanian Dollars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.002078117 Caymanian Dollars

1 KYD = 481.205 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Caymanian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:57 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Caymanian Dollar

mro
MRO
kyd
KYD
1 MRO0.00207812 KYD
5 MRO0.0103906 KYD
10 MRO0.0207812 KYD
25 MRO0.0519529 KYD
50 MRO0.103906 KYD
100 MRO0.207812 KYD
500 MRO1.03906 KYD
1,000 MRO2.07812 KYD
5,000 MRO10.3906 KYD
10,000 MRO20.7812 KYD

Convert Caymanian Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

kyd
KYD
mro
MRO
1 KYD481.205 MRO
5 KYD2,406.02 MRO
10 KYD4,812.05 MRO
25 KYD12,030.1 MRO
50 KYD24,060.2 MRO
100 KYD48,120.5 MRO
500 KYD240,602 MRO
1,000 KYD481,205 MRO
5,000 KYD2,406,020 MRO
10,000 KYD4,812,050 MRO

MRO to KYD Chart

1 MRO = 0 KYD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Caymanian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0210150.021015
Low
0.0206080.020410
Average
0.0208360.020736
Volatility
0.50%0.52%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
kyd

KYD - Caymanian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.

More Caymanian Dollar info

