1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0017926619 Jordanian Dinars
1 JOD = 557.830 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
JOD
|1 MRO
|0.00179266 JOD
|5 MRO
|0.00896331 JOD
|10 MRO
|0.0179266 JOD
|25 MRO
|0.0448165 JOD
|50 MRO
|0.0896331 JOD
|100 MRO
|0.179266 JOD
|500 MRO
|0.896331 JOD
|1,000 MRO
|1.79266 JOD
|5,000 MRO
|8.96331 JOD
|10,000 MRO
|17.9266 JOD
1 MRO = 0 JOD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.018154
|0.018154
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017819
|0.017647
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.017991
|0.017907
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.48%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.More Jordanian Dinar info
