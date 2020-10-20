1 MRO to JMD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Jamaican Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.39449793 Jamaican Dollars

1 JMD = 2.53487 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Jamaican Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:04 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Jamaican Dollar

mro
MRO
jmd
JMD
1 MRO0.394498 JMD
5 MRO1.97249 JMD
10 MRO3.94498 JMD
25 MRO9.86245 JMD
50 MRO19.7249 JMD
100 MRO39.4498 JMD
500 MRO197.249 JMD
1,000 MRO394.498 JMD
5,000 MRO1,972.49 JMD
10,000 MRO3,944.98 JMD

Convert Jamaican Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

jmd
JMD
mro
MRO
1 JMD2.53487 MRO
5 JMD12.6743 MRO
10 JMD25.3487 MRO
25 JMD63.3717 MRO
50 JMD126.743 MRO
100 JMD253.487 MRO
500 JMD1,267.43 MRO
1,000 JMD2,534.87 MRO
5,000 JMD12,674.3 MRO
10,000 JMD25,348.7 MRO

MRO to JMD Chart

1 MRO = 0 JMD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Jamaican Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.98253.9825
Low
3.91033.8447
Average
3.95043.9315
Volatility
0.58%0.54%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
jmd

JMD - Jamaican Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.

More Jamaican Dollar info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings