1 MRO to ILS - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Israeli New Shekels

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0094548061 Israeli New Shekels

1 ILS = 105.766 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Israeli Shekel conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:03 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Israeli Shekel

mro
MRO
ils
ILS
1 MRO0.00945481 ILS
5 MRO0.047274 ILS
10 MRO0.0945481 ILS
25 MRO0.23637 ILS
50 MRO0.47274 ILS
100 MRO0.945481 ILS
500 MRO4.7274 ILS
1,000 MRO9.45481 ILS
5,000 MRO47.274 ILS
10,000 MRO94.5481 ILS

Convert Israeli Shekel to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ils
ILS
mro
MRO
1 ILS105.766 MRO
5 ILS528.832 MRO
10 ILS1,057.66 MRO
25 ILS2,644.16 MRO
50 ILS5,288.32 MRO
100 ILS10,576.6 MRO
500 ILS52,883.2 MRO
1,000 ILS105,766 MRO
5,000 ILS528,832 MRO
10,000 ILS1,057,660 MRO

MRO to ILS Chart

1 MRO = 0 ILS

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Israeli Shekel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0962090.096817
Low
0.0927370.092298
Average
0.0948110.094262
Volatility
0.61%0.71%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
ils

ILS - Israeli Shekel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.

More Israeli Shekel info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings