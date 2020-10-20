1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0094548061 Israeli New Shekels
1 ILS = 105.766 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
ILS
|1 MRO
|0.00945481 ILS
|5 MRO
|0.047274 ILS
|10 MRO
|0.0945481 ILS
|25 MRO
|0.23637 ILS
|50 MRO
|0.47274 ILS
|100 MRO
|0.945481 ILS
|500 MRO
|4.7274 ILS
|1,000 MRO
|9.45481 ILS
|5,000 MRO
|47.274 ILS
|10,000 MRO
|94.5481 ILS
1 MRO = 0 ILS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.096209
|0.096817
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.092737
|0.092298
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.094811
|0.094262
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.More Israeli Shekel info
