1 MRO to GMD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Gambian Dalasis

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.17153576 Gambian Dalasis

1 GMD = 5.82969 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Gambian Dalasi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:56 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Gambian Dalasi

mro
MRO
gmd
GMD
1 MRO0.171536 GMD
5 MRO0.857679 GMD
10 MRO1.71536 GMD
25 MRO4.28839 GMD
50 MRO8.57679 GMD
100 MRO17.1536 GMD
500 MRO85.7679 GMD
1,000 MRO171.536 GMD
5,000 MRO857.679 GMD
10,000 MRO1,715.36 GMD

Convert Gambian Dalasi to Mauritanian Ouguiya

gmd
GMD
mro
MRO
1 GMD5.82969 MRO
5 GMD29.1484 MRO
10 GMD58.2969 MRO
25 GMD145.742 MRO
50 GMD291.484 MRO
100 GMD582.969 MRO
500 GMD2,914.84 MRO
1,000 GMD5,829.69 MRO
5,000 GMD29,148.4 MRO
10,000 GMD58,296.9 MRO

MRO to GMD Chart

1 MRO = 0 GMD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Gambian Dalasi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.73621.7362
Low
1.70281.6867
Average
1.72321.7142
Volatility
0.55%0.51%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

gmd

GMD - Gambian Dalasi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.

