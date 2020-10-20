1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.006990636 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 143.049 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
GEL
|1 MRO
|0.00699064 GEL
|5 MRO
|0.0349532 GEL
|10 MRO
|0.0699064 GEL
|25 MRO
|0.174766 GEL
|50 MRO
|0.349532 GEL
|100 MRO
|0.699064 GEL
|500 MRO
|3.49532 GEL
|1,000 MRO
|6.99064 GEL
|5,000 MRO
|34.9532 GEL
|10,000 MRO
|69.9064 GEL
1 MRO = 0 GEL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.072928
|0.072928
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.070534
|0.066485
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.071702
|0.069317
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.80%
|0.77%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.More Georgian Lari info
