1 MRO to DZD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Algerian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.34003941 Algerian Dinars

1 DZD = 2.94084 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Algerian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:02 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Algerian Dinar

mro
MRO
dzd
DZD
1 MRO0.340039 DZD
5 MRO1.7002 DZD
10 MRO3.40039 DZD
25 MRO8.50099 DZD
50 MRO17.002 DZD
100 MRO34.0039 DZD
500 MRO170.02 DZD
1,000 MRO340.039 DZD
5,000 MRO1,700.2 DZD
10,000 MRO3,400.39 DZD

Convert Algerian Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

dzd
DZD
mro
MRO
1 DZD2.94084 MRO
5 DZD14.7042 MRO
10 DZD29.4084 MRO
25 DZD73.5209 MRO
50 DZD147.042 MRO
100 DZD294.084 MRO
500 DZD1,470.42 MRO
1,000 DZD2,940.84 MRO
5,000 DZD14,704.2 MRO
10,000 DZD29,408.4 MRO

MRO to DZD Chart

1 MRO = 0 DZD

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Algerian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.44483.4448
Low
3.39303.3564
Average
3.41953.4024
Volatility
0.40%0.45%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
dzd

DZD - Algerian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerian Dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algerian Dinars is DZD. The currency symbol is دج.

More Algerian Dinar info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings