1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.02290123643264 Dogecoins
1 DOGE = 43.6658 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
DOGE
|1 MRO
|0.0229012 DOGE
|5 MRO
|0.114506 DOGE
|10 MRO
|0.229012 DOGE
|25 MRO
|0.572531 DOGE
|50 MRO
|1.14506 DOGE
|100 MRO
|2.29012 DOGE
|500 MRO
|11.4506 DOGE
|1,000 MRO
|22.9012 DOGE
|5,000 MRO
|114.506 DOGE
|10,000 MRO
|229.012 DOGE
DOGE
MRO
|1 DOGE
|43.6658 MRO
|5 DOGE
|218.329 MRO
|10 DOGE
|436.658 MRO
|25 DOGE
|1,091.64 MRO
|50 DOGE
|2,183.29 MRO
|100 DOGE
|4,366.58 MRO
|500 DOGE
|21,832.9 MRO
|1,000 DOGE
|43,665.8 MRO
|5,000 DOGE
|218,329 MRO
|10,000 DOGE
|436,658 MRO
1 MRO = 0 DOGE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21162
|0.21162
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15283
|0.12423
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.18826
|0.16776
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.30%
|4.41%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.More Dogecoin info
