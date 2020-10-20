1 MRO to CHF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Swiss Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0022761393 Swiss Francs

1 CHF = 439.340 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Swiss Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 19:01 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Swiss Franc

mro
MRO
chf
CHF
1 MRO0.00227614 CHF
5 MRO0.0113807 CHF
10 MRO0.0227614 CHF
25 MRO0.0569035 CHF
50 MRO0.113807 CHF
100 MRO0.227614 CHF
500 MRO1.13807 CHF
1,000 MRO2.27614 CHF
5,000 MRO11.3807 CHF
10,000 MRO22.7614 CHF

Convert Swiss Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

chf
CHF
mro
MRO
1 CHF439.34 MRO
5 CHF2,196.7 MRO
10 CHF4,393.4 MRO
25 CHF10,983.5 MRO
50 CHF21,967 MRO
100 CHF43,934 MRO
500 CHF219,670 MRO
1,000 CHF439,340 MRO
5,000 CHF2,196,700 MRO
10,000 CHF4,393,400 MRO

MRO to CHF Chart

1 MRO = 0 CHF

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Swiss Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0229330.023226
Low
0.0224070.022407
Average
0.0227020.022843
Volatility
0.53%0.61%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

More Swiss Franc info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings