1 MRO to CDF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Congolese Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

7.1801978 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 0.139272 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:53 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Congolese Franc

mro
MRO
cdf
CDF
1 MRO7.1802 CDF
5 MRO35.901 CDF
10 MRO71.802 CDF
25 MRO179.505 CDF
50 MRO359.01 CDF
100 MRO718.02 CDF
500 MRO3,590.1 CDF
1,000 MRO7,180.2 CDF
5,000 MRO35,901 CDF
10,000 MRO71,802 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

cdf
CDF
mro
MRO
1 CDF0.139272 MRO
5 CDF0.69636 MRO
10 CDF1.39272 MRO
25 CDF3.4818 MRO
50 CDF6.9636 MRO
100 CDF13.9272 MRO
500 CDF69.636 MRO
1,000 CDF139.272 MRO
5,000 CDF696.36 MRO
10,000 CDF1,392.72 MRO

MRO to CDF Chart

1 MRO = 0 CDF

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
72.47972.479
Low
70.74469.129
Average
71.85970.838
Volatility
0.75%0.67%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

