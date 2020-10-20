1 MRO to CAD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Canadian Dollars

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0034413795 Canadian Dollars

1 CAD = 290.581 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Canadian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 14:41 UTC

1 MRO0.00344138 CAD
5 MRO0.0172069 CAD
10 MRO0.0344138 CAD
25 MRO0.0860345 CAD
50 MRO0.172069 CAD
100 MRO0.344138 CAD
500 MRO1.72069 CAD
1,000 MRO3.44138 CAD
5,000 MRO17.2069 CAD
10,000 MRO34.4138 CAD

1 CAD290.581 MRO
5 CAD1,452.91 MRO
10 CAD2,905.81 MRO
25 CAD7,264.53 MRO
50 CAD14,529.1 MRO
100 CAD29,058.1 MRO
500 CAD145,291 MRO
1,000 CAD290,581 MRO
5,000 CAD1,452,910 MRO
10,000 CAD2,905,810 MRO

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Canadian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0352080.035208
Low
0.0343910.034031
Average
0.0347780.034568
Volatility
0.51%0.57%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

CAD - Canadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.

