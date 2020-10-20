1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000000043250485 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 23,121,100 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
MRO
BTC
|1 MRO
|0.0000000432505 BTC
|5 MRO
|0.000000216252 BTC
|10 MRO
|0.000000432505 BTC
|25 MRO
|0.00000108126 BTC
|50 MRO
|0.00000216252 BTC
|100 MRO
|0.00000432505 BTC
|500 MRO
|0.0000216252 BTC
|1,000 MRO
|0.0000432505 BTC
|5,000 MRO
|0.000216252 BTC
|10,000 MRO
|0.000432505 BTC
1 MRO = 0 BTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000042180
|0.00000043300
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00000035570
|0.00000035390
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00000038900
|0.00000038640
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.76%
|2.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.More Bitcoin info
