1 MRO to AWG - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0045182238 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 AWG = 221.326 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Aruban or Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:52 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Aruban or Dutch Guilder

MRO
AWG
1 MRO0.00451822 AWG
5 MRO0.0225911 AWG
10 MRO0.0451822 AWG
25 MRO0.112956 AWG
50 MRO0.225911 AWG
100 MRO0.451822 AWG
500 MRO2.25911 AWG
1,000 MRO4.51822 AWG
5,000 MRO22.5911 AWG
10,000 MRO45.1822 AWG

Convert Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Mauritanian Ouguiya

AWG
MRO
1 AWG221.326 MRO
5 AWG1,106.63 MRO
10 AWG2,213.26 MRO
25 AWG5,533.15 MRO
50 AWG11,066.3 MRO
100 AWG22,132.6 MRO
500 AWG110,663 MRO
1,000 AWG221,326 MRO
5,000 AWG1,106,630 MRO
10,000 AWG2,213,260 MRO

MRO to AWG Chart

1 MRO = 0 AWG

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Aruban or Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0458320.045832
Low
0.0449860.044553
Average
0.0454220.045210
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

, ratings