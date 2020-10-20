1 MRO to AUD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Australian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0037545956 Australian Dollars

1 AUD = 266.340 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Australian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:13 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Australian Dollar

1 MRO0.0037546 AUD
5 MRO0.018773 AUD
10 MRO0.037546 AUD
25 MRO0.0938649 AUD
50 MRO0.18773 AUD
100 MRO0.37546 AUD
500 MRO1.8773 AUD
1,000 MRO3.7546 AUD
5,000 MRO18.773 AUD
10,000 MRO37.546 AUD

Convert Australian Dollar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 AUD266.34 MRO
5 AUD1,331.7 MRO
10 AUD2,663.4 MRO
25 AUD6,658.51 MRO
50 AUD13,317 MRO
100 AUD26,634 MRO
500 AUD133,170 MRO
1,000 AUD266,340 MRO
5,000 AUD1,331,700 MRO
10,000 AUD2,663,400 MRO

MRO to AUD Chart

1 MRO = 0 AUD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Australian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0388430.039399
Low
0.0376280.037478
Average
0.0381910.038285
Volatility
0.61%0.69%

Currency Information

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.

