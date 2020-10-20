1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0037545956 Australian Dollars
1 AUD = 266.340 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0037545956 Australian Dollars
1 AUD = 266.340 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
AUD
|1 MRO
|0.0037546 AUD
|5 MRO
|0.018773 AUD
|10 MRO
|0.037546 AUD
|25 MRO
|0.0938649 AUD
|50 MRO
|0.18773 AUD
|100 MRO
|0.37546 AUD
|500 MRO
|1.8773 AUD
|1,000 MRO
|3.7546 AUD
|5,000 MRO
|18.773 AUD
|10,000 MRO
|37.546 AUD
1 MRO = 0 AUD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.038843
|0.039399
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.037628
|0.037478
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.038191
|0.038285
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.61%
|0.69%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.More Australian Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings