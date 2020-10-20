1 MRO to AMD - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Armenian Drams

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.97922086 Armenian Drams

1 AMD = 1.02122 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Armenian Dram conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 21:52 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Armenian Dram

mro
MRO
amd
AMD
1 MRO0.979221 AMD
5 MRO4.8961 AMD
10 MRO9.79221 AMD
25 MRO24.4805 AMD
50 MRO48.961 AMD
100 MRO97.9221 AMD
500 MRO489.61 AMD
1,000 MRO979.221 AMD
5,000 MRO4,896.1 AMD
10,000 MRO9,792.21 AMD

Convert Armenian Dram to Mauritanian Ouguiya

amd
AMD
mro
MRO
1 AMD1.02122 MRO
5 AMD5.1061 MRO
10 AMD10.2122 MRO
25 AMD25.5305 MRO
50 AMD51.061 MRO
100 AMD102.122 MRO
500 AMD510.61 MRO
1,000 AMD1,021.22 MRO
5,000 AMD5,106.1 MRO
10,000 AMD10,212.2 MRO

MRO to AMD Chart

1 MRO = 0 AMD

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Armenian Dram stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
9.894110.008
Low
9.74969.6206
Average
9.80479.7815
Volatility
0.49%0.57%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

