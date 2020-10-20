1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00012263263 Samoan Tala
1 WST = 8,154.44 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
WST
|1 MGF
|0.000122633 WST
|5 MGF
|0.000613163 WST
|10 MGF
|0.00122633 WST
|25 MGF
|0.00306582 WST
|50 MGF
|0.00613163 WST
|100 MGF
|0.0122633 WST
|500 MGF
|0.0613163 WST
|1,000 MGF
|0.122633 WST
|5,000 MGF
|0.613163 WST
|10,000 MGF
|1.22633 WST
1 MGF = 0 WST
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00061423
|0.00063721
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00059103
|0.00059103
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00061008
|0.00061782
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.66%
|0.82%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
