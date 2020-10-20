1 Malagasy Franc =
0.001630003 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VES = 613.496 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
VES
|1 MGF
|0.00163 VES
|5 MGF
|0.00815001 VES
|10 MGF
|0.0163 VES
|25 MGF
|0.0407501 VES
|50 MGF
|0.0815001 VES
|100 MGF
|0.163 VES
|500 MGF
|0.815001 VES
|1,000 MGF
|1.63 VES
|5,000 MGF
|8.15001 VES
|10,000 MGF
|16.3 VES
1 MGF = 0 VES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0083195
|0.0083240
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0078966
|0.0078966
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0081309
|0.0082023
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.79%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
