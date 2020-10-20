1 MGF to VEF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Venezuelan Bolívares

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

163.0003 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEF = 0.00613496 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

VEF replaced by VES

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:49 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar

mgf
MGF
vef
VEF
1 MGF163 VEF
5 MGF815.001 VEF
10 MGF1,630 VEF
25 MGF4,075.01 VEF
50 MGF8,150.01 VEF
100 MGF16,300 VEF
500 MGF81,500.1 VEF
1,000 MGF163,000 VEF
5,000 MGF815,001 VEF
10,000 MGF1,630,000 VEF

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Malagasy Franc

vef
VEF
mgf
MGF
1 VEF0.00613496 MGF
5 VEF0.0306748 MGF
10 VEF0.0613496 MGF
25 VEF0.153374 MGF
50 VEF0.306748 MGF
100 VEF0.613496 MGF
500 VEF3.06748 MGF
1,000 VEF6.13496 MGF
5,000 VEF30.6748 MGF
10,000 VEF61.3496 MGF

MGF to VEF Chart

1 MGF = 0 VEF

1 Malagasy Franc to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
831.95832.40
Low
789.66789.66
Average
813.09820.23
Volatility
0.79%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

vef

VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEF to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEF. The currency symbol is Bs.

, ratings