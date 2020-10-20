1 MGF to UNI - Convert Malagasy Francs to Uniswap

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000005601965226 Uniswap

1 UNI = 178,509 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Uniswap conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:49 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Uniswap

mgf
MGF
uni
UNI
1 MGF0.00000560197 UNI
5 MGF0.0000280098 UNI
10 MGF0.0000560197 UNI
25 MGF0.000140049 UNI
50 MGF0.000280098 UNI
100 MGF0.000560197 UNI
500 MGF0.00280098 UNI
1,000 MGF0.00560197 UNI
5,000 MGF0.0280098 UNI
10,000 MGF0.0560197 UNI

Convert Uniswap to Malagasy Franc

uni
UNI
mgf
MGF
1 UNI178,509 MGF
5 UNI892,544 MGF
10 UNI1,785,090 MGF
25 UNI4,462,720 MGF
50 UNI8,925,440 MGF
100 UNI17,850,900 MGF
500 UNI89,254,400 MGF
1,000 UNI178,509,000 MGF
5,000 UNI892,544,000 MGF
10,000 UNI1,785,090,000 MGF

MGF to UNI Chart

1 MGF = 0 UNI

1 Malagasy Franc to Uniswap stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000254570.000033181
Low
0.0000187970.000018797
Average
0.0000226820.000025711
Volatility
6.52%6.05%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

uni

UNI - Uniswap

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.

, ratings