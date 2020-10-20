1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000005601965226 Uniswap
1 UNI = 178,509 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000005601965226 Uniswap
1 UNI = 178,509 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
UNI
|1 MGF
|0.00000560197 UNI
|5 MGF
|0.0000280098 UNI
|10 MGF
|0.0000560197 UNI
|25 MGF
|0.000140049 UNI
|50 MGF
|0.000280098 UNI
|100 MGF
|0.000560197 UNI
|500 MGF
|0.00280098 UNI
|1,000 MGF
|0.00560197 UNI
|5,000 MGF
|0.0280098 UNI
|10,000 MGF
|0.0560197 UNI
1 MGF = 0 UNI
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000025457
|0.000033181
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000018797
|0.000018797
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022682
|0.000025711
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|6.52%
|6.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Uniswap exchange rate is the UNI to USD rate. The currency code for Uniswap is UNI.More Uniswap info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings