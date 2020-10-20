1 MGF to TOP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Tongan Pa'anga

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00010586279 Tongan Pa'anga

1 TOP = 9,446.19 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Tongan Pa'anga conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:48 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Tongan Pa'anga

mgf
MGF
top
TOP
1 MGF0.000105863 TOP
5 MGF0.000529314 TOP
10 MGF0.00105863 TOP
25 MGF0.00264657 TOP
50 MGF0.00529314 TOP
100 MGF0.0105863 TOP
500 MGF0.0529314 TOP
1,000 MGF0.105863 TOP
5,000 MGF0.529314 TOP
10,000 MGF1.05863 TOP

Convert Tongan Pa'anga to Malagasy Franc

top
TOP
mgf
MGF
1 TOP9,446.19 MGF
5 TOP47,230.9 MGF
10 TOP94,461.9 MGF
25 TOP236,155 MGF
50 TOP472,309 MGF
100 TOP944,619 MGF
500 TOP4,723,090 MGF
1,000 TOP9,446,190 MGF
5,000 TOP47,230,900 MGF
10,000 TOP94,461,900 MGF

MGF to TOP Chart

1 MGF = 0 TOP

1 Malagasy Franc to Tongan Pa'anga stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000529190.00054725
Low
0.000512040.00051204
Average
0.000525220.00053198
Volatility
0.84%0.72%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

top

TOP - Tongan Pa'anga

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tongan Pa'anga is TOP. The currency symbol is T$.

