1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00010586279 Tongan Pa'anga
1 TOP = 9,446.19 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
TOP
|1 MGF
|0.000105863 TOP
|5 MGF
|0.000529314 TOP
|10 MGF
|0.00105863 TOP
|25 MGF
|0.00264657 TOP
|50 MGF
|0.00529314 TOP
|100 MGF
|0.0105863 TOP
|500 MGF
|0.0529314 TOP
|1,000 MGF
|0.105863 TOP
|5,000 MGF
|0.529314 TOP
|10,000 MGF
|1.05863 TOP
1 MGF = 0 TOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00052919
|0.00054725
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00051204
|0.00051204
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00052522
|0.00053198
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.84%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tongan Pa'anga is TOP. The currency symbol is T$.More Tongan Pa'anga info
