1 Malagasy Franc =
1.0087363 Sierra Leonean Leones
1 SLL = 0.991339 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
SLL
|1 MGF
|1.00874 SLL
|5 MGF
|5.04368 SLL
|10 MGF
|10.0874 SLL
|25 MGF
|25.2184 SLL
|50 MGF
|50.4368 SLL
|100 MGF
|100.874 SLL
|500 MGF
|504.368 SLL
|1,000 MGF
|1,008.74 SLL
|5,000 MGF
|5,043.68 SLL
|10,000 MGF
|10,087.4 SLL
1 MGF = 0 SLL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|5.0682
|5.2733
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.8821
|4.8821
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|5.0270
|5.1000
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.72%
|0.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sierra Leonean Leone exchange rate is the SLL to USD rate. The currency code for Sierra Leonean Leones is SLL. The currency symbol is Le.More Sierra Leonean Leone info
