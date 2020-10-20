1 MGF to SDG - Convert Malagasy Francs to Sudanese Pounds

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.026914227 Sudanese Pounds

1 SDG = 37.1551 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Sudanese Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:47 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Sudanese Pound

mgf
MGF
sdg
SDG
1 MGF0.0269142 SDG
5 MGF0.134571 SDG
10 MGF0.269142 SDG
25 MGF0.672856 SDG
50 MGF1.34571 SDG
100 MGF2.69142 SDG
500 MGF13.4571 SDG
1,000 MGF26.9142 SDG
5,000 MGF134.571 SDG
10,000 MGF269.142 SDG

Convert Sudanese Pound to Malagasy Franc

sdg
SDG
mgf
MGF
1 SDG37.1551 MGF
5 SDG185.775 MGF
10 SDG371.551 MGF
25 SDG928.877 MGF
50 SDG1,857.75 MGF
100 SDG3,715.51 MGF
500 SDG18,577.5 MGF
1,000 SDG37,155.1 MGF
5,000 SDG185,775 MGF
10,000 SDG371,551 MGF

MGF to SDG Chart

1 MGF = 0 SDG

1 Malagasy Franc to Sudanese Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.134820.13764
Low
0.130260.12915
Average
0.132730.13387
Volatility
1.15%1.09%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..

