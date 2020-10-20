1 MGF to SCR - Convert Malagasy Francs to Seychellois Rupees

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00060710858 Seychellois Rupees

1 SCR = 1,647.15 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Seychellois Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:47 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Seychellois Rupee

mgf
MGF
scr
SCR
1 MGF0.000607109 SCR
5 MGF0.00303554 SCR
10 MGF0.00607109 SCR
25 MGF0.0151777 SCR
50 MGF0.0303554 SCR
100 MGF0.0607109 SCR
500 MGF0.303554 SCR
1,000 MGF0.607109 SCR
5,000 MGF3.03554 SCR
10,000 MGF6.07109 SCR

Convert Seychellois Rupee to Malagasy Franc

scr
SCR
mgf
MGF
1 SCR1,647.15 MGF
5 SCR8,235.76 MGF
10 SCR16,471.5 MGF
25 SCR41,178.8 MGF
50 SCR82,357.6 MGF
100 SCR164,715 MGF
500 SCR823,576 MGF
1,000 SCR1,647,150 MGF
5,000 SCR8,235,760 MGF
10,000 SCR16,471,500 MGF

MGF to SCR Chart

1 MGF = 0 SCR

1 Malagasy Franc to Seychellois Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00333140.0033314
Low
0.00300950.0030057
Average
0.00312740.0031266
Volatility
3.34%3.76%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

scr

SCR - Seychellois Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.

, ratings