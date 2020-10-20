1 Malagasy Franc =
0.05877834 Rwandan Francs
1 RWF = 17.0131 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.05877834 Rwandan Francs
1 RWF = 17.0131 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
RWF
|1 MGF
|0.0587783 RWF
|5 MGF
|0.293892 RWF
|10 MGF
|0.587783 RWF
|25 MGF
|1.46946 RWF
|50 MGF
|2.93892 RWF
|100 MGF
|5.87783 RWF
|500 MGF
|29.3892 RWF
|1,000 MGF
|58.7783 RWF
|5,000 MGF
|293.892 RWF
|10,000 MGF
|587.783 RWF
1 MGF = 0 RWF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29598
|0.29739
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.28432
|0.28432
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.29284
|0.29301
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.79%
|0.66%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.More Rwandan Franc info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings