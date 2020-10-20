1 MGF to RWF - Convert Malagasy Francs to Rwandan Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.05877834 Rwandan Francs

1 RWF = 17.0131 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Rwandan Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Rwandan Franc

mgf
MGF
rwf
RWF
1 MGF0.0587783 RWF
5 MGF0.293892 RWF
10 MGF0.587783 RWF
25 MGF1.46946 RWF
50 MGF2.93892 RWF
100 MGF5.87783 RWF
500 MGF29.3892 RWF
1,000 MGF58.7783 RWF
5,000 MGF293.892 RWF
10,000 MGF587.783 RWF

Convert Rwandan Franc to Malagasy Franc

rwf
RWF
mgf
MGF
1 RWF17.0131 MGF
5 RWF85.0653 MGF
10 RWF170.131 MGF
25 RWF425.327 MGF
50 RWF850.653 MGF
100 RWF1,701.31 MGF
500 RWF8,506.53 MGF
1,000 RWF17,013.1 MGF
5,000 RWF85,065.3 MGF
10,000 RWF170,131 MGF

MGF to RWF Chart

1 MGF = 0 RWF

1 Malagasy Franc to Rwandan Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.295980.29739
Low
0.284320.28432
Average
0.292840.29301
Volatility
0.79%0.66%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

rwf

RWF - Rwandan Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwandan Francs is RWF. The currency symbol is R₣.

More Rwandan Franc info

