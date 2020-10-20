1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0083132952 Portuguese Escudos
1 PTE = 120.289 MGF
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0083132952 Portuguese Escudos
1 PTE = 120.289 MGF
MGF
PTE
|1 MGF
|0.0083133 PTE
|5 MGF
|0.0415665 PTE
|10 MGF
|0.083133 PTE
|25 MGF
|0.207832 PTE
|50 MGF
|0.415665 PTE
|100 MGF
|0.83133 PTE
|500 MGF
|4.15665 PTE
|1,000 MGF
|8.3133 PTE
|5,000 MGF
|41.5665 PTE
|10,000 MGF
|83.133 PTE
1 MGF = 0 PTE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021026
|0.00021513
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00020085
|0.00020085
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00020764
|0.00020933
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings