1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00017258721 Papua New Guinean Kina
1 PGK = 5,794.17 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
PGK
|1 MGF
|0.000172587 PGK
|5 MGF
|0.000862936 PGK
|10 MGF
|0.00172587 PGK
|25 MGF
|0.00431468 PGK
|50 MGF
|0.00862936 PGK
|100 MGF
|0.0172587 PGK
|500 MGF
|0.0862936 PGK
|1,000 MGF
|0.172587 PGK
|5,000 MGF
|0.862936 PGK
|10,000 MGF
|1.72587 PGK
1 MGF = 0 PGK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00087010
|0.00087872
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00083428
|0.00083428
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00085955
|0.00086275
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.64%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Papua New Guinean Kina exchange rate is the PGK to USD rate. The currency code for Papua New Guinean Kina is PGK. The currency symbol is K.More Papua New Guinean Kina info
