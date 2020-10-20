1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0059943768 Nepalese Rupees
1 NPR = 166.823 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
NPR
|1 MGF
|0.00599438 NPR
|5 MGF
|0.0299719 NPR
|10 MGF
|0.0599438 NPR
|25 MGF
|0.149859 NPR
|50 MGF
|0.299719 NPR
|100 MGF
|0.599438 NPR
|500 MGF
|2.99719 NPR
|1,000 MGF
|5.99438 NPR
|5,000 MGF
|29.9719 NPR
|10,000 MGF
|59.9438 NPR
1 MGF = 0 NPR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.030095
|0.030702
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.028967
|0.028967
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.029843
|0.030089
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.58%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Nepalese Rupee info
