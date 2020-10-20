1 MGF to NPR - Convert Malagasy Francs to Nepalese Rupees

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0059943768 Nepalese Rupees

1 NPR = 166.823 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Nepalese Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:46 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Nepalese Rupee

mgf
MGF
npr
NPR
1 MGF0.00599438 NPR
5 MGF0.0299719 NPR
10 MGF0.0599438 NPR
25 MGF0.149859 NPR
50 MGF0.299719 NPR
100 MGF0.599438 NPR
500 MGF2.99719 NPR
1,000 MGF5.99438 NPR
5,000 MGF29.9719 NPR
10,000 MGF59.9438 NPR

Convert Nepalese Rupee to Malagasy Franc

npr
NPR
mgf
MGF
1 NPR166.823 MGF
5 NPR834.115 MGF
10 NPR1,668.23 MGF
25 NPR4,170.58 MGF
50 NPR8,341.15 MGF
100 NPR16,682.3 MGF
500 NPR83,411.5 MGF
1,000 NPR166,823 MGF
5,000 NPR834,115 MGF
10,000 NPR1,668,230 MGF

MGF to NPR Chart

1 MGF = 0 NPR

1 Malagasy Franc to Nepalese Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0300950.030702
Low
0.0289670.028967
Average
0.0298430.030089
Volatility
0.58%0.50%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

