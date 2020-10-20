1 MGF to MWK - Convert Malagasy Francs to Malawian Kwachas

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.077580887 Malawian Kwachas

1 MWK = 12.8898 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Malawian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:45 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Malawian Kwacha

mgf
MGF
mwk
MWK
1 MGF0.0775809 MWK
5 MGF0.387904 MWK
10 MGF0.775809 MWK
25 MGF1.93952 MWK
50 MGF3.87904 MWK
100 MGF7.75809 MWK
500 MGF38.7904 MWK
1,000 MGF77.5809 MWK
5,000 MGF387.904 MWK
10,000 MGF775.809 MWK

Convert Malawian Kwacha to Malagasy Franc

mwk
MWK
mgf
MGF
1 MWK12.8898 MGF
5 MWK64.4489 MGF
10 MWK128.898 MGF
25 MWK322.244 MGF
50 MWK644.489 MGF
100 MWK1,288.98 MGF
500 MWK6,444.89 MGF
1,000 MWK12,889.8 MGF
5,000 MWK64,448.9 MGF
10,000 MWK128,898 MGF

MGF to MWK Chart

1 MGF = 0 MWK

1 Malagasy Franc to Malawian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.390170.40083
Low
0.375340.37534
Average
0.387070.39114
Volatility
0.57%0.48%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mwk

MWK - Malawian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawian Kwachas is MWK. The currency symbol is MK.

More Malawian Kwacha info

