1 MGF to MGA - Convert Malagasy Francs to Malagasy Ariary

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.2 Malagasy Ariary

1 MGA = 5.00000 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Malagasy Ariary conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:44 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Malagasy Ariary

mgf
MGF
mga
MGA
1 MGF0.2 MGA
5 MGF1 MGA
10 MGF2 MGA
25 MGF5 MGA
50 MGF10 MGA
100 MGF20 MGA
500 MGF100 MGA
1,000 MGF200 MGA
5,000 MGF1,000 MGA
10,000 MGF2,000 MGA

Convert Malagasy Ariary to Malagasy Franc

mga
MGA
mgf
MGF
1 MGA5 MGF
5 MGA25 MGF
10 MGA50 MGF
25 MGA125 MGF
50 MGA250 MGF
100 MGA500 MGF
500 MGA2,500 MGF
1,000 MGA5,000 MGF
5,000 MGA25,000 MGF
10,000 MGA50,000 MGF

MGF to MGA Chart

1 MGF = 0 MGA

1 Malagasy Franc to Malagasy Ariary stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

