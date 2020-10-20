1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000138386270798 Terra
1 LUNA = 7,226.15 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
LUNA
|1 MGF
|0.000138386 LUNA
|5 MGF
|0.000691931 LUNA
|10 MGF
|0.00138386 LUNA
|25 MGF
|0.00345966 LUNA
|50 MGF
|0.00691931 LUNA
|100 MGF
|0.0138386 LUNA
|500 MGF
|0.0691931 LUNA
|1,000 MGF
|0.138386 LUNA
|5,000 MGF
|0.691931 LUNA
|10,000 MGF
|1.38386 LUNA
LUNA
MGF
|1 LUNA
|7,226.15 MGF
|5 LUNA
|36,130.8 MGF
|10 LUNA
|72,261.5 MGF
|25 LUNA
|180,654 MGF
|50 LUNA
|361,308 MGF
|100 LUNA
|722,615 MGF
|500 LUNA
|3,613,080 MGF
|1,000 LUNA
|7,226,150 MGF
|5,000 LUNA
|36,130,800 MGF
|10,000 LUNA
|72,261,500 MGF
1 MGF = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00085379
|0.00085379
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00038606
|0.00038606
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00063031
|0.00062820
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.57%
|12.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
