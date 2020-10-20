1 MGF to LTL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Lithuanian Litai

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0001429389 Lithuanian Litai

1 LTL = 6,996.00 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

LTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Lithuanian Litas conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:43 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Lithuanian Litas

mgf
MGF
ltl
LTL
1 MGF0.000142939 LTL
5 MGF0.000714694 LTL
10 MGF0.00142939 LTL
25 MGF0.00357347 LTL
50 MGF0.00714694 LTL
100 MGF0.0142939 LTL
500 MGF0.0714694 LTL
1,000 MGF0.142939 LTL
5,000 MGF0.714694 LTL
10,000 MGF1.42939 LTL

Convert Lithuanian Litas to Malagasy Franc

ltl
LTL
mgf
MGF
1 LTL6,996 MGF
5 LTL34,980 MGF
10 LTL69,960 MGF
25 LTL174,900 MGF
50 LTL349,800 MGF
100 LTL699,600 MGF
500 LTL3,498,000 MGF
1,000 LTL6,996,000 MGF
5,000 LTL34,980,000 MGF
10,000 LTL69,960,000 MGF

MGF to LTL Chart

1 MGF = 0 LTL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Lithuanian Litas stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000210260.00021513
Low
0.000200850.00020085
Average
0.000207640.00020933
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

ltl

LTL - Lithuanian Litas

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.

More Lithuanian Litas info

