1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000000654807898 Litecoin
1 LTC = 1,527,170 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
LTC
|1 MGF
|0.000000654808 LTC
|5 MGF
|0.00000327404 LTC
|10 MGF
|0.00000654808 LTC
|25 MGF
|0.0000163702 LTC
|50 MGF
|0.0000327404 LTC
|100 MGF
|0.0000654808 LTC
|500 MGF
|0.000327404 LTC
|1,000 MGF
|0.000654808 LTC
|5,000 MGF
|0.00327404 LTC
|10,000 MGF
|0.00654808 LTC
1 MGF = 0 LTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000032071
|0.0000032071
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000026167
|0.0000022214
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000029190
|0.0000027572
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.29%
|3.03%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litecoin exchange rate is the LTC to USD rate. The currency code for Litecoin is LTC. The currency symbol is Ł.More Litecoin info
