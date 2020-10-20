1 MGF to LSL - Convert Malagasy Francs to Basotho Maloti

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00081812851 Basotho Maloti

1 LSL = 1,222.30 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Basotho Loti conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:43 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Basotho Loti

mgf
MGF
lsl
LSL
1 MGF0.000818129 LSL
5 MGF0.00409064 LSL
10 MGF0.00818129 LSL
25 MGF0.0204532 LSL
50 MGF0.0409064 LSL
100 MGF0.0818129 LSL
500 MGF0.409064 LSL
1,000 MGF0.818129 LSL
5,000 MGF4.09064 LSL
10,000 MGF8.18129 LSL

Convert Basotho Loti to Malagasy Franc

lsl
LSL
mgf
MGF
1 LSL1,222.3 MGF
5 LSL6,111.51 MGF
10 LSL12,223 MGF
25 LSL30,557.5 MGF
50 LSL61,115.1 MGF
100 LSL122,230 MGF
500 LSL611,151 MGF
1,000 LSL1,222,300 MGF
5,000 LSL6,111,510 MGF
10,000 LSL12,223,000 MGF

MGF to LSL Chart

1 MGF = 0 LSL

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Basotho Loti stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00424010.0043887
Low
0.00399360.0039936
Average
0.00410570.0041806
Volatility
1.08%0.90%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

lsl

LSL - Basotho Loti

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.

More Basotho Loti info

