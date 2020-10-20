1 Malagasy Franc =
0.99149152 Lao Kips
1 LAK = 1.00858 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
LAK
|1 MGF
|0.991492 LAK
|5 MGF
|4.95746 LAK
|10 MGF
|9.91492 LAK
|25 MGF
|24.7873 LAK
|50 MGF
|49.5746 LAK
|100 MGF
|99.1492 LAK
|500 MGF
|495.746 LAK
|1,000 MGF
|991.492 LAK
|5,000 MGF
|4,957.46 LAK
|10,000 MGF
|9,914.92 LAK
1 MGF = 0 LAK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.9451
|4.9451
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.8009
|4.7611
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|4.8751
|4.8472
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.68%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
