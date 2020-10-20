1 MGF to KZT - Convert Malagasy Francs to Kazakhstani Tenge

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.021279528 Kazakhstani Tenge

1 KZT = 46.9935 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Kazakhstani Tenge conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:43 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Kazakhstani Tenge

mgf
MGF
kzt
KZT
1 MGF0.0212795 KZT
5 MGF0.106398 KZT
10 MGF0.212795 KZT
25 MGF0.531988 KZT
50 MGF1.06398 KZT
100 MGF2.12795 KZT
500 MGF10.6398 KZT
1,000 MGF21.2795 KZT
5,000 MGF106.398 KZT
10,000 MGF212.795 KZT

Convert Kazakhstani Tenge to Malagasy Franc

kzt
KZT
mgf
MGF
1 KZT46.9935 MGF
5 KZT234.968 MGF
10 KZT469.935 MGF
25 KZT1,174.84 MGF
50 KZT2,349.68 MGF
100 KZT4,699.35 MGF
500 KZT23,496.8 MGF
1,000 KZT46,993.5 MGF
5,000 KZT234,968 MGF
10,000 KZT469,935 MGF

MGF to KZT Chart

1 MGF = 0 KZT

1 Malagasy Franc to Kazakhstani Tenge stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.105780.10578
Low
0.100010.098769
Average
0.102520.10122
Volatility
0.72%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

More Kazakhstani Tenge info

, ratings