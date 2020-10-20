1 Malagasy Franc =
0.000035045821 Isle of Man Pounds
1 IMP = 28,534.1 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
MGF
IMP
|1 MGF
|0.0000350458 IMP
|5 MGF
|0.000175229 IMP
|10 MGF
|0.000350458 IMP
|25 MGF
|0.000876146 IMP
|50 MGF
|0.00175229 IMP
|100 MGF
|0.00350458 IMP
|500 MGF
|0.0175229 IMP
|1,000 MGF
|0.0350458 IMP
|5,000 MGF
|0.175229 IMP
|10,000 MGF
|0.350458 IMP
1 MGF = 0 IMP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017743
|0.00018412
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00017003
|0.00017003
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00017581
|0.00017857
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.70%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.More Isle of Man Pound info
