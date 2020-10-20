1 MGF to IMP - Convert Malagasy Francs to Isle of Man Pounds

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000035045821 Isle of Man Pounds

1 IMP = 28,534.1 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Isle of Man Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:42 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Isle of Man Pound

mgf
MGF
imp
IMP
1 MGF0.0000350458 IMP
5 MGF0.000175229 IMP
10 MGF0.000350458 IMP
25 MGF0.000876146 IMP
50 MGF0.00175229 IMP
100 MGF0.00350458 IMP
500 MGF0.0175229 IMP
1,000 MGF0.0350458 IMP
5,000 MGF0.175229 IMP
10,000 MGF0.350458 IMP

Convert Isle of Man Pound to Malagasy Franc

imp
IMP
mgf
MGF
1 IMP28,534.1 MGF
5 IMP142,670 MGF
10 IMP285,341 MGF
25 IMP713,352 MGF
50 IMP1,426,700 MGF
100 IMP2,853,410 MGF
500 IMP14,267,000 MGF
1,000 IMP28,534,100 MGF
5,000 IMP142,670,000 MGF
10,000 IMP285,341,000 MGF

MGF to IMP Chart

1 MGF = 0 IMP



1 Malagasy Franc to Isle of Man Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000177430.00018412
Low
0.000170030.00017003
Average
0.000175810.00017857
Volatility
0.70%0.59%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

imp

IMP - Isle of Man Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.



