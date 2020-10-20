1 MGF to HTG - Convert Malagasy Francs to Haitian Gourdes

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0059222227 Haitian Gourdes

1 HTG = 168.856 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Haitian Gourde conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:42 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Haitian Gourde

mgf
MGF
htg
HTG
1 MGF0.00592222 HTG
5 MGF0.0296111 HTG
10 MGF0.0592222 HTG
25 MGF0.148056 HTG
50 MGF0.296111 HTG
100 MGF0.592222 HTG
500 MGF2.96111 HTG
1,000 MGF5.92222 HTG
5,000 MGF29.6111 HTG
10,000 MGF59.2222 HTG

Convert Haitian Gourde to Malagasy Franc

htg
HTG
mgf
MGF
1 HTG168.856 MGF
5 HTG844.278 MGF
10 HTG1,688.56 MGF
25 HTG4,221.39 MGF
50 HTG8,442.78 MGF
100 HTG16,885.6 MGF
500 HTG84,427.8 MGF
1,000 HTG168,856 MGF
5,000 HTG844,278 MGF
10,000 HTG1,688,560 MGF

MGF to HTG Chart

1 MGF = 0 HTG

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Haitian Gourde stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0301780.030982
Low
0.0287270.028727
Average
0.0296920.029965
Volatility
0.91%0.91%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

htg

HTG - Haitian Gourde

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.

More Haitian Gourde info

