1 MGF to GTQ - Convert Malagasy Francs to Guatemalan Quetzales

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00034688437 Guatemalan Quetzales

1 GTQ = 2,882.81 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Guatemalan Quetzal conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:41 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Guatemalan Quetzal

mgf
MGF
gtq
GTQ
1 MGF0.000346884 GTQ
5 MGF0.00173442 GTQ
10 MGF0.00346884 GTQ
25 MGF0.00867211 GTQ
50 MGF0.0173442 GTQ
100 MGF0.0346884 GTQ
500 MGF0.173442 GTQ
1,000 MGF0.346884 GTQ
5,000 MGF1.73442 GTQ
10,000 MGF3.46884 GTQ

Convert Guatemalan Quetzal to Malagasy Franc

gtq
GTQ
mgf
MGF
1 GTQ2,882.81 MGF
5 GTQ14,414 MGF
10 GTQ28,828.1 MGF
25 GTQ72,070.1 MGF
50 GTQ144,140 MGF
100 GTQ288,281 MGF
500 GTQ1,441,400 MGF
1,000 GTQ2,882,810 MGF
5,000 GTQ14,414,000 MGF
10,000 GTQ28,828,100 MGF

MGF to GTQ Chart

1 MGF = 0 GTQ

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Guatemalan Quetzal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00174670.0017915
Low
0.00168290.0016829
Average
0.00173380.0017506
Volatility
0.57%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

gtq

GTQ - Guatemalan Quetzal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.

More Guatemalan Quetzal info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings