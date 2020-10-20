1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00034688437 Guatemalan Quetzales
1 GTQ = 2,882.81 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
1 Malagasy Franc =
MGF
GTQ
|1 MGF
|0.000346884 GTQ
|5 MGF
|0.00173442 GTQ
|10 MGF
|0.00346884 GTQ
|25 MGF
|0.00867211 GTQ
|50 MGF
|0.0173442 GTQ
|100 MGF
|0.0346884 GTQ
|500 MGF
|0.173442 GTQ
|1,000 MGF
|0.346884 GTQ
|5,000 MGF
|1.73442 GTQ
|10,000 MGF
|3.46884 GTQ
1 MGF = 0 GTQ
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0017467
|0.0017915
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0016829
|0.0016829
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0017338
|0.0017506
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.57%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.More Guatemalan Quetzal info
