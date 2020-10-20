1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0030326876 Gambian Dalasis
1 GMD = 329.741 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0030326876 Gambian Dalasis
1 GMD = 329.741 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
GMD
|1 MGF
|0.00303269 GMD
|5 MGF
|0.0151634 GMD
|10 MGF
|0.0303269 GMD
|25 MGF
|0.0758172 GMD
|50 MGF
|0.151634 GMD
|100 MGF
|0.303269 GMD
|500 MGF
|1.51634 GMD
|1,000 MGF
|3.03269 GMD
|5,000 MGF
|15.1634 GMD
|10,000 MGF
|30.3269 GMD
1 MGF = 0 GMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015256
|0.015623
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014744
|0.014744
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.015166
|0.015294
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.More Gambian Dalasi info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings