1 Malagasy Franc =
6.8769779 Ghanaian Cedis
1 GHC = 0.145413 MGF
MGF
GHC
|1 MGF
|6.87698 GHC
|5 MGF
|34.3849 GHC
|10 MGF
|68.7698 GHC
|25 MGF
|171.924 GHC
|50 MGF
|343.849 GHC
|100 MGF
|687.698 GHC
|500 MGF
|3,438.49 GHC
|1,000 MGF
|6,876.98 GHC
|5,000 MGF
|34,384.9 GHC
|10,000 MGF
|68,769.8 GHC
1 MGF = 0 GHC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0034212
|0.0034212
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0033094
|0.0030329
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0033618
|0.0032095
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.59%
|0.72%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHC to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHC. The currency symbol is ₵.
