1 MGF to ETB - Convert Malagasy Francs to Ethiopian Birrs

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0025781161 Ethiopian Birrs

1 ETB = 387.880 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Ethiopian Birr conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:40 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Ethiopian Birr

mgf
MGF
etb
ETB
1 MGF0.00257812 ETB
5 MGF0.0128906 ETB
10 MGF0.0257812 ETB
25 MGF0.0644529 ETB
50 MGF0.128906 ETB
100 MGF0.257812 ETB
500 MGF1.28906 ETB
1,000 MGF2.57812 ETB
5,000 MGF12.8906 ETB
10,000 MGF25.7812 ETB

Convert Ethiopian Birr to Malagasy Franc

etb
ETB
mgf
MGF
1 ETB387.88 MGF
5 ETB1,939.4 MGF
10 ETB3,878.8 MGF
25 ETB9,697 MGF
50 ETB19,394 MGF
100 ETB38,788 MGF
500 ETB193,940 MGF
1,000 ETB387,880 MGF
5,000 ETB1,939,400 MGF
10,000 ETB3,878,800 MGF

MGF to ETB Chart

1 MGF = 0 ETB

1 Malagasy Franc to Ethiopian Birr stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0129230.013103
Low
0.0124910.012491
Average
0.0128490.012907
Volatility
0.62%0.57%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

etb

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

More Ethiopian Birr info

