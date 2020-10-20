1 Malagasy Franc =
0.0025781161 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 387.880 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
ETB
|1 MGF
|0.00257812 ETB
|5 MGF
|0.0128906 ETB
|10 MGF
|0.0257812 ETB
|25 MGF
|0.0644529 ETB
|50 MGF
|0.128906 ETB
|100 MGF
|0.257812 ETB
|500 MGF
|1.28906 ETB
|1,000 MGF
|2.57812 ETB
|5,000 MGF
|12.8906 ETB
|10,000 MGF
|25.7812 ETB
1 MGF = 0 ETB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012923
|0.013103
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.012491
|0.012491
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.012849
|0.012907
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.62%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.More Ethiopian Birr info
