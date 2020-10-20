1 MGF to CVE - Convert Malagasy Francs to Cape Verdean Escudos

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.0045619966 Cape Verdean Escudos

1 CVE = 219.202 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Malagasy Franc to Cape Verdean Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:39 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Cape Verdean Escudo

mgf
MGF
cve
CVE
1 MGF0.004562 CVE
5 MGF0.02281 CVE
10 MGF0.04562 CVE
25 MGF0.11405 CVE
50 MGF0.2281 CVE
100 MGF0.4562 CVE
500 MGF2.281 CVE
1,000 MGF4.562 CVE
5,000 MGF22.81 CVE
10,000 MGF45.62 CVE

Convert Cape Verdean Escudo to Malagasy Franc

cve
CVE
mgf
MGF
1 CVE219.202 MGF
5 CVE1,096.01 MGF
10 CVE2,192.02 MGF
25 CVE5,480.06 MGF
50 CVE10,960.1 MGF
100 CVE21,920.2 MGF
500 CVE109,601 MGF
1,000 CVE219,202 MGF
5,000 CVE1,096,010 MGF
10,000 CVE2,192,020 MGF

MGF to CVE Chart

1 MGF = 0 CVE

1 Malagasy Franc to Cape Verdean Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0231850.023722
Low
0.0221480.022148
Average
0.0228960.023083
Volatility
0.71%0.58%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

cve

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

More Cape Verdean Escudo info

