1 MGF to CNH - Convert Malagasy Francs to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00032618986 Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

1 CNH = 3,065.70 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:38 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

mgf
MGF
cnh
CNH
1 MGF0.00032619 CNH
5 MGF0.00163095 CNH
10 MGF0.0032619 CNH
25 MGF0.00815475 CNH
50 MGF0.0163095 CNH
100 MGF0.032619 CNH
500 MGF0.163095 CNH
1,000 MGF0.32619 CNH
5,000 MGF1.63095 CNH
10,000 MGF3.2619 CNH

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore to Malagasy Franc

cnh
CNH
mgf
MGF
1 CNH3,065.7 MGF
5 CNH15,328.5 MGF
10 CNH30,657 MGF
25 CNH76,642.5 MGF
50 CNH153,285 MGF
100 CNH306,570 MGF
500 CNH1,532,850 MGF
1,000 CNH3,065,700 MGF
5,000 CNH15,328,500 MGF
10,000 CNH30,657,000 MGF

MGF to CNH Chart

1 MGF = 0 CNH

1 Malagasy Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00163630.0016702
Low
0.00158290.0015829
Average
0.00162520.0016352
Volatility
0.60%0.50%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

cnh

CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.

