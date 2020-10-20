1 MGF to BTC - Convert Malagasy Francs to Bitcoins

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00000000077870156 Bitcoins

1 BTC = 1,284,190,000 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Bitcoin conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:37 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Bitcoin

mgf
MGF
btc
BTC
1 MGF0.000000000778702 BTC
5 MGF0.00000000389351 BTC
10 MGF0.00000000778702 BTC
25 MGF0.0000000194675 BTC
50 MGF0.0000000389351 BTC
100 MGF0.0000000778702 BTC
500 MGF0.000000389351 BTC
1,000 MGF0.000000778702 BTC
5,000 MGF0.00000389351 BTC
10,000 MGF0.00000778702 BTC

Convert Bitcoin to Malagasy Franc

btc
BTC
mgf
MGF
1 BTC1,284,190,000 MGF
5 BTC6,420,950,000 MGF
10 BTC12,841,900,000 MGF
25 BTC32,104,700,000 MGF
50 BTC64,209,500,000 MGF
100 BTC128,419,000,000 MGF
500 BTC642,095,000,000 MGF
1,000 BTC1,284,190,000,000 MGF
5,000 BTC6,420,950,000,000 MGF
10,000 BTC12,841,900,000,000 MGF

MGF to BTC Chart

1 MGF = 0 BTC

1 Malagasy Franc to Bitcoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000000370000.0000000039000
Low
0.00000000310000.0000000031000
Average
0.00000000340000.0000000034000
Volatility
1.67%2.37%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

btc

BTC - Bitcoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.

, ratings