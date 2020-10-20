1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00000000077870156 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 1,284,190,000 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
Xe Currency Converter
1 Malagasy Franc =
0.00000000077870156 Bitcoins
1 BTC = 1,284,190,000 MGF
MGF replaced by MGA
MGF
BTC
|1 MGF
|0.000000000778702 BTC
|5 MGF
|0.00000000389351 BTC
|10 MGF
|0.00000000778702 BTC
|25 MGF
|0.0000000194675 BTC
|50 MGF
|0.0000000389351 BTC
|100 MGF
|0.0000000778702 BTC
|500 MGF
|0.000000389351 BTC
|1,000 MGF
|0.000000778702 BTC
|5,000 MGF
|0.00000389351 BTC
|10,000 MGF
|0.00000778702 BTC
1 MGF = 0 BTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000000037000
|0.0000000039000
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0000000031000
|0.0000000031000
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0000000034000
|0.0000000034000
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.67%
|2.37%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.More Bitcoin info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings