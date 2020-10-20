1 MGF to BOB - Convert Malagasy Francs to Bolivian Bolivianos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.00030890493 Bolivian Bolivianos

1 BOB = 3,237.24 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Bolivian Bolíviano conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:37 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Bolivian Bolíviano

mgf
MGF
bob
BOB
1 MGF0.000308905 BOB
5 MGF0.00154452 BOB
10 MGF0.00308905 BOB
25 MGF0.00772262 BOB
50 MGF0.0154452 BOB
100 MGF0.0308905 BOB
500 MGF0.154452 BOB
1,000 MGF0.308905 BOB
5,000 MGF1.54452 BOB
10,000 MGF3.08905 BOB

Convert Bolivian Bolíviano to Malagasy Franc

bob
BOB
mgf
MGF
1 BOB3,237.24 MGF
5 BOB16,186.2 MGF
10 BOB32,372.4 MGF
25 BOB80,931.1 MGF
50 BOB161,862 MGF
100 BOB323,724 MGF
500 BOB1,618,620 MGF
1,000 BOB3,237,240 MGF
5,000 BOB16,186,200 MGF
10,000 BOB32,372,400 MGF

MGF to BOB Chart

1 MGF = 0 BOB

View full chart

1 Malagasy Franc to Bolivian Bolíviano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00155530.0015918
Low
0.00149650.0014965
Average
0.00154280.0015575
Volatility
0.59%0.51%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

bob

BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.

More Bolivian Bolíviano info

Popular Malagasy Franc (MGF) Currency Pairings

usd

MGF to USD

eur

MGF to EUR

gbp

MGF to GBP

jpy

MGF to JPY

cad

MGF to CAD

aud

MGF to AUD

chf

MGF to CHF

cny

MGF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings