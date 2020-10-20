1 MGF to BCH - Convert Malagasy Francs to Bitcoin Cash

1

1 Malagasy Franc =

0.000000131174932 Bitcoin Cash

1 BCH = 7,623,410 MGF

MGF replaced by MGA

Malagasy Franc to Bitcoin Cash conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:37 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Bitcoin Cash

mgf
MGF
bch
BCH
1 MGF0.000000131175 BCH
5 MGF0.000000655875 BCH
10 MGF0.00000131175 BCH
25 MGF0.00000327937 BCH
50 MGF0.00000655875 BCH
100 MGF0.0000131175 BCH
500 MGF0.0000655875 BCH
1,000 MGF0.000131175 BCH
5,000 MGF0.000655875 BCH
10,000 MGF0.00131175 BCH

Convert Bitcoin Cash to Malagasy Franc

bch
BCH
mgf
MGF
1 BCH7,623,410 MGF
5 BCH38,117,000 MGF
10 BCH76,234,100 MGF
25 BCH190,585,000 MGF
50 BCH381,170,000 MGF
100 BCH762,341,000 MGF
500 BCH3,811,700,000 MGF
1,000 BCH7,623,410,000 MGF
5,000 BCH38,117,000,000 MGF
10,000 BCH76,234,100,000 MGF

MGF to BCH Chart

1 MGF = 0 BCH

1 Malagasy Franc to Bitcoin Cash stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000000613800.00000061380
Low
0.000000450700.00000033000
Average
0.000000537500.00000048680
Volatility
3.08%3.86%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

bch

BCH - Bitcoin Cash

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin Cash exchange rate is the BCH to USD rate. The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.

, ratings