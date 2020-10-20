1 MGF to AZN - Convert Malagasy Francs to Azerbaijan Manats

MGF replaced by MGA

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Malagasy Franc to Azerbaijan Manat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 15:37 UTC

Convert Malagasy Franc to Azerbaijan Manat

mgf
MGF
azn
AZN
1 MGF0.0000760356 AZN
5 MGF0.000380178 AZN
10 MGF0.000760356 AZN
25 MGF0.00190089 AZN
50 MGF0.00380178 AZN
100 MGF0.00760356 AZN
500 MGF0.0380178 AZN
1,000 MGF0.0760356 AZN
5,000 MGF0.380178 AZN
10,000 MGF0.760356 AZN

Convert Azerbaijan Manat to Malagasy Franc

azn
AZN
mgf
MGF
1 AZN13,151.7 MGF
5 AZN65,758.7 MGF
10 AZN131,517 MGF
25 AZN328,793 MGF
50 AZN657,587 MGF
100 AZN1,315,170 MGF
500 AZN6,575,870 MGF
1,000 AZN13,151,700 MGF
5,000 AZN65,758,700 MGF
10,000 AZN131,517,000 MGF

MGF to AZN Chart

1 MGF = 0 AZN

1 Malagasy Franc to Azerbaijan Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000382530.00039163
Low
0.000368460.00036846
Average
0.000379720.00038321
Volatility
0.57%0.47%

Currency Information

mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

azn

AZN - Azerbaijan Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.

More Azerbaijan Manat info

, ratings